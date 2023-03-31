Mary C. (Collins) Reedy, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023. She was 91 years old.
Born in Pawtucket, Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Carr) Collins. She was married to the late Lawrence D. Reedy for 61 years, and together they raised seven children.
Mrs. Reedy was employed as administrative assistant for the Grandview Nursing Home for 25 years until her retirement.
Mary was a longtime resident of Cumberland and a communicant of the former St. Patrick Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading and spending days by the pool with her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and cherished her time spent with her family.
Mary is survived by her sons, Lawrence D. Reedy Jr. of Cumberland, Michael P. Reedy of Newport, Thomas E. Reedy and his wife, Gerry, of Cumberland, and Gary P. Reedy and his wife, Sheryl, of Cumberland, and her daughters, Pamela A. Marsland and her husband, Jim, of Cumberland, Susan M. Vecchio and her husband, Joseph, of Cumberland, and Sharon A. Cerveny and her husband, Dale, of Lincoln. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her great-grandson, Chase DiGiovanni.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration, which will be held at the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland, with visiting hours on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., in St. Aidan/St. Patrick Parish on Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Chase the Cure, 3 Kennedy Blvd., Lincoln, RI 02865, in honor of Chase.
Mary will be remembered for her love of family and her dedication to her faith. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.