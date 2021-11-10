It is with sadness and so much love that we announce the passing of our Mom, Dorothy Gadoury, on Oct. 30, 2021, at the age of 88.
Mary Dorothy Gadoury (nee Riley) was born in Blackstone, Mass., on April 15, 1933, to Francis and Isabelle Riley. She grew up in the Waterford neighborhood and graduated from Blackstone High School along with her brothers Francis Joseph Riley and John Vincent Riley (both deceased).
Sometime around 1952, while working at Taft Peirce Manufacturing Company in Woonsocket, R.I., with her mad secretarial skills – she could type like crazy and took a mean shorthand, her coworker Jean Gadoury said, "I think you would like my brother." Dorothy and Jules R.C. Gadoury married on Sept. 26, 1953, and were together for 59 years, until his death in 2013.
Dotty and Jules had three children together: Sally Ann Hardy of Holland, Mass., Vincent Jules Gadoury of Cotuit, Mass., and Amy Riley Gadoury of Seattle, Wash. She is remembered dearly by them and their spouses William Hardy, Elizabeth Gadoury, and Jason Bischofberger.
Dotty was the beloved Nana to seven grandchildren: Courtney Hardy, Erin Hardy, Eric Hardy, and Suzanne Hardy Torres, Meredith Gadoury and Ana Gadoury Szopiak, and Greta Bischofberger. She was also Nana to eight great-grandchildren: Arilynne, Landen, Paige, Joziah, Rhoman, Danny, and Jameson. May we find peace in knowing she is with Dylan at this time.
Dotty's talents were appreciated as a devoted team member in the Blackstone school system as well as at Community Counseling Services of Milford, Mass., where she made deep connections with colleagues and valued their knowledge and mentorship.
Mum's primary role on this planet was raising a very close, loving, and supportive family; she kept a fastidious home and welcomed all into it. She loved hosting a houseful of people laughing, eating, swimming, creating memories, and telling stories.
She was the big heart and soul of our family; a great listener and storyteller; and she did an amazing job at creating lasting traditions which we will carry on with much joy, Manhattans, and hot fudge sundaes, in her absence.
A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Dorothy's request and donate to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or visit www.stjude.org .
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
