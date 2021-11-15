Mary E. (Lemay) Mohamed, 82, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Landmark Medical Center after a long courageous battle.
Born in Blackstone, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Anathol and Henrietta (Allard) Lemay.
Mary worked as a machinist for the former Tupperware and Miller Electric and as an inserter for the Woonsocket Call prior to retiring.
Mary "Moose," as she was affectionately called by her family, was a fiercely loyal, extremely dedicated and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her four children, Bamby Mohamed of Woonsocket, Thomas Leger-Duarte and his wife Cyndy of Massachusetts, Dr. John Duarte and his wife, Col. Rosalie Duarte, of Georgia, and Scott Duarte and his wife, Raquel, of Illinois; one sister, Estelle Mandeville, of Woonsocket; Eight grandchildren, Michelena, Taylor, Max, Gabriella, Ali, Veronica, Vanessa, and Valarie; and four great-grandchildren.
She was also the sister of the late William and Armand Lemay, Priscilla Frappier, Lucille Deguire, and Lorraine Coleman.
A funeral home service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 7 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.