Mary Ellen (Thorpe) Lukasiewicz, 71, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, Nov. 30. She leaves behind her husband, Anthony V. Lukasiewicz Jr., of 48 years. Her son David (Cristin) of Seekonk, Mass., Kara of Woonsocket, and Stephanie (Derek) Iorfida of Scituate. She also was blessed with two beautiful grandchildren, Leighton and Logan. Her two brothers, Ted and Luke, along with her sister Kathy. She was the daughter of the late Luke E. Thorpe and Margaret (Bannon) Thorpe, whom passed away 47 years to the day.

She practiced the art of nursing for almost 40 years, working in many different specialties, before retiring due to illness. She found her next passion in the written word, penning many poems and letters to the editor in various newspapers, especially being published five times in TIME Magazine.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.