Mary Ellen (Thorpe) Lukasiewicz, 71, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, Nov. 30. She leaves behind her husband, Anthony V. Lukasiewicz Jr., of 48 years. Her son David (Cristin) of Seekonk, Mass., Kara of Woonsocket, and Stephanie (Derek) Iorfida of Scituate. She also was blessed with two beautiful grandchildren, Leighton and Logan. Her two brothers, Ted and Luke, along with her sister Kathy. She was the daughter of the late Luke E. Thorpe and Margaret (Bannon) Thorpe, whom passed away 47 years to the day.
She practiced the art of nursing for almost 40 years, working in many different specialties, before retiring due to illness. She found her next passion in the written word, penning many poems and letters to the editor in various newspapers, especially being published five times in TIME Magazine.
She loved animals, especially horses, dogs (her chocolate Lab Zak) and cats (her tortoiseshell, Caramel). She enjoyed playing tennis, gardening, home decorating and playing the piano. Her greatest accomplishment was in giving birth to three remarkable, stalwart children who have made the world a better place. She especially loved her wonderful sister Kathy, who stayed with her during her illness. We will miss her dry Irish wit.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mary Ellen's life celebration to begin with visiting hours on Monday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A funeral procession will take place and pass by her beloved home immediately following the funeral Mass. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, or the Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow Street, Providence, RI 02903.
