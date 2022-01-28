Mary F. Razee, 89, passed peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. She was a resident at Chapel Hill Assisted Living in Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Gerald H. Razee.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Marion A. (Dunlea) Mooney. She resided in Cumberland for more than 50 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
Mary enjoyed many road trips to the Cape and the Islands and especially vacationing in Vero Beach, Fla. She worked for many years in the jewelry findings industry. Spending time in her gardens admiring her many flowers and plants was one of her favorite pastimes.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth N. Razee, and his wife, KarenMarie, of Carver, Mass., and her daughter, Patricia G. Sherlock, and her husband, Matthew, of Seekonk, Mass.; seven grandchildren: Joshua, Justin, Lizabeth, Caitlin, Anthony, Brianna, and Olivia; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William Mooney and Eleanor Rego.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mary's Life Celebration with visiting hours on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private in Diamond Hill Cemetery, Reservoir Road, Cumberland.
For the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
