Mary Farley (Caldwell) Fallon, mother of 10 children, beloved widow of Frank (Francois P.W.) Fallon, and last surviving co-founder of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Foster, died at home August 3, 2022, at 92 years old.
She moved to Westerly with firstborn child Mary A. C. Fallon and her husband three years ago, just months before COVID-19 changed our world. Previously, she lived in Sterling, Conn., and for most of her adult life in Foster.
While the biological mother of 10 born in 14 years, throughout adulthood Mary mothered many children of her family and friends, and cherished all. The #11 club is big. Against tradition, Mary insisted her 13 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters call her by her first name to ensure they had relationships based on friendship, kindness, and fun.
Born May 7,1930, at home in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence, she was a daughter of Scot immigrants Robert H. H. Caldwell and Charlotte Elliott Caldwell. At 14, after school, she worked making pressed flower arrangements for the former Calart Flowers in Cranston, where her tremendous talent for arts and crafts sprouted. On her 16th birthday, she left high school and created window and shadow box displays for the former W.T. Grant department store. She loved to jitterbug, listen to Hank Williams Sr.’s. music, eat peanut butter sandwiches, and act in a small theater group. By 19, her window dressing talents attracted shoppers to downtown Los Angeles’ J.C. Penney’s department store.
Mary met Frank on a blind date at the Charlestown Rathskeller and immediately fell in love. Mary was 21 when they married Dec. 29, 1951, in Providence, and later Mary converted to Catholicism. Their Foster farm was often the scene of massive picnics and celebrations for their huge, extended family.
Ever the artist, while raising their large family Mary taught herself to sew stunning gowns, schoolbook covers, and clothes for her children; upholster furniture; cane chairs; rewire lights and make shades; stencil walls; crochet intricate afghans; needlepoint; knit; and weave complex baskets. She was a terrific illustrator of her children’s science projects. As her children grew older, Mary waitressed for many summers at the former clambake restaurant Chopmist Hill Inn in Scituate and the former Providence Civic Center (now the Dunkin’ Donuts Center). She also cleaned homes, cared for others’ children, and cared for people elderly or terminally ill. She volunteered for many years as a Foster poll worker.
Long winter drives from Foster to Scituate’s St. Joseph Church with many children packed in a station wagon, inspired Mary and Frank to join five couples – all great friends – and the Rev. Paul LaPorte to work years raising money through donations, fairs, and other means to buy Route 6 land. They built a simple, wood church, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary Oct. 2. As the church became a community asset, Mary and Frank focused on refreshing their marriage by participating in the Christian organization Marriage Encounter. They encouraged its growth from the late 1970s through 2009, when Frank died days shy of their 58th wedding anniversary. Frank referred to Mary as his “pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”
Mary is embraced by many friends – known for her kindness, wisdom, fun, pork pies, meatballs, and keeping your secrets. Once retired from jobs, she and Frank traveled to most states, Canada, and Scotland – always ready for adventure.
Besides her husband and parents, son Edward L. Fallon, grandson Isaac R. Pelletier, and brothers Robert and El Caldwell predecease Mary. Her grieving family includes her sister Joyce Drake of Rumford, brother William Caldwell of Attleboro, Mass.; and sisters-in-law Beverly Caldwell of Warwick and Josephine Calhoun of Rehoboth, Mass.; her children and their spouses: Mary A. C. Fallon and Paul M. Hartrey of Westerly; Robert J. Fallon of Foster; Diane Fallon Shaw of San Pedro, Calif.; Matthew F. Fallon and Diane (Bowen) Fallon of Coventry; Frances A. Fallon of Charlestown; Peg Fallon of Sterling, Conn.; John J. Fallon of Sterling, Conn.; Claire (Fallon) Demarais and Stephen Demarais of Queen Creek, Ariz.; and Christopher C. Fallon and Beth (Hudson) Fallon of Sterling, Conn.; grandchildren Chandra (Fallon) Massey, Ashley Fallon Ph.D., Ben Fallon, Nicole Fallon, Erika Fallon, Elliott Pelletier, Georgia Pelletier R.N., Margaux Pelletier; Madeleine Demarais, Melodie Fallon, Maggie Fallon, Ruby Fallon, Amanda C. Hartrey, and great-granddaughters Gabrielle Bessette, Makela Bessette, and Delilah V. Honan as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and her own godmother Lillian A. Ronizo, 94, of Bluffton, S.C. – friends since teenagers.
The celebration of Mary’s life devoted to family, God, kindness, doing your best work, and fun begins with a wake Sunday, Aug. 7, 3-7 p.m. (with prayers at 6 p.m.) at the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville; and a funeral Mass Monday, Aug. 8, 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 116A Danielson Pike (Route 6), Foster. Burial will follow at Phillips Memorial Cemetery, North Road, Foster, and then a reception at Foster Country Club.
Mary supported many charities, and requested in lieu of flowers, donations honoring her are gifted to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church; the South Foster Volunteer Fire Company’s emergency medical service, which rescued her many times – once four times in one week, and Doctors Without Borders. Or simply be much kinder to others.
For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.
