Mary Farley (Caldwell) Fallon, mother of 10 children, beloved widow of Frank (Francois P.W.) Fallon, and last surviving co-founder of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Foster, died at home August 3, 2022, at 92 years old.

She moved to Westerly with firstborn child Mary A. C. Fallon and her husband three years ago, just months before COVID-19 changed our world. Previously, she lived in Sterling, Conn., and for most of her adult life in Foster.

