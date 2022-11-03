Mary J. (Gagnon) McKenna, 74, of Cumberland Road, Wrentham, Mass., died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Boston. She was the beloved wife of William McKenna. Mr. & Mrs. McKenna had celebrated their 15 anniversary on Oct. 7.
Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Francis and Gladys (Taylor) Gagnon, she grew up in Manville and lived in Wrentham for over 40 years.
Mrs. McKenna was an elementary school teacher in the Cumberland School District, teaching at Garvin Memorial School and Community School for 34 years before retiring. After her retirement from teaching she enjoyed working at the Commodities Market consignment shop in Wrentham, always finding special treasures she could gift to her family and friends. She was a graduate of Rhode Island College, where she earned her master’s degree in Education, and a member of the NEA and the Cumberland Teachers Association.
She had a creative spirit, and loved to decorate her home for holidays, paint furniture and crafts. She considered her home to be her tableau. Family and friends were most important to her, and she loved to entertain at the holidays, especially the Fourth of July at “Spa McKenna,” attending plays and musicals, doting on her grandson, Charlie, and was a proud “band parent” for her daughter at King Philip Regional High School. She loved antiquing and completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, traveling to the Irish Countryside, and spending summers on Cape Cod in East Dennis, Mass.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Katherine M. McKenna of Cumberland and Meghan F. McKenna of Cohasset, Mass.; and one grandson, Charlie Krueger. She was the sister of the late Anne Ruzzo. She also leaves behind her many beloved Hayes cousins, with whom she shared a very close bond.
A celebration of her life was held Saturday, Oct. 29, in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Family Literacy Center, 12 Park Way, Manville, R.I. 02838, or the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, R.I. 02907, would be appreciated.
