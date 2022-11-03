Mary J. (Gagnon) McKenna, 74, of Cumberland Road, Wrentham, Mass., died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Boston. She was the beloved wife of William McKenna. Mr. & Mrs. McKenna had celebrated their 15 anniversary on Oct. 7.

Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Francis and Gladys (Taylor) Gagnon, she grew up in Manville and lived in Wrentham for over 40 years.

