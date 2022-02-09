Mary Jane (Saam) Fulcomer, age 73 of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, surrounded by friends and family.
Born in Rahway, N.J., and raised in Cranford, N.J., she was the daughter of the late F. William III and Mary (Hay) Saam.
Mary is the survived by her daughter, Lynette Allaire (husband, Mark DaPonte), grandsons Luke and Alex DaPonte, all of Johnston, R.I.; brothers F. William Saam IV of Hampton, N.J., and David Saam (wife, Kathe) of Milford, N.J.; nephew Frederick William Saam V (wife, Michelle) of Derry, N.H.
Due to the current state, we will be holding a celebration of life when the weather is warmer and we can gather safely.
In honor of Mary’s lifetime love for animals, donations in her name made to the R.I. SPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915, will be appreciated.
