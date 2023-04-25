Mary K. (Brady) Lanctot, 72, of Blackstone, Mass., died suddenly Friday, April 21, 2023, in her home.
She was the wife of the late JP (Lionel) Lanctot whom she married March 29, 2003. Born in Dorchester, Mass., she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Harte) Brady.
Mary worked as an LPN for many years. Her longest tenure was for the Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island, formerly Fogarty Hospital, North Smithfield. She was also a stay-at-home mother prior and an Avon representative. She loved nursing, voraciously reading, her Irish heritage, knitting, crafting at the Blackstone Senior Center, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Mary was extremely active with her Catholic faith, recently completed a Cursillo and attended church at the Divine Mercy (St. Paul's) regularly. Additionally, she was a 40+ year friend to Bill W.
Mary is survived by her children, Robin Hynds and her husband, Christopher, of Londonderry, N.H., Luke Lavallee and his wife, Jennifer, of Bellingham, Mass., and Catherine Vaughan and her husband, Johnathan, of South Hadley, Mass.; her stepchildren, Christine Lanctot and her husband, Rex Arsenault, of Woonsocket, R.I.; Scott Lanctot and his wife, Belinda, of Cumberland, R.I., and Joseph Lanctot and his wife, Stacy, of Blackstone; her siblings, Bernadette Biggs of South Boston; Neil Brady of Shavertown, Pa., and Theresa Brady of Penacook, N.H.; her former husband and friend, Maurice Lavallee, of Bellingham, Mass.; nine grandchildren, Aidan Hynds, Oliver and Delilah Lavallee, Theodore Vaughan, and Brenden Murray, Sarah Fagan, Stephanie and Andrew Konicki, and Kendra Lanctot; three great-grandchildren, John Brown, Lilianah Lanctot and Freya Wood; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings James Gerard Brady and Christine Baillargeon and her grandson, Scott Lanctot.
A Catholic Mass and burial will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish at St.Paul Church, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Farm St., Blackstone. Calling hours are Wednesday, May 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
