Mary L. (Johansen) Plant, 59, of West Warwick, passed away Oct. 30, 2022, in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston.
Born in Framingham, Mass., she was the daughter of Edward Johansen Sr., and his wife, Jeannine, of Woonsocket, and Harriet Hill, and her husband, Kenneth, of Oriental, N.C.
Mary was a social butterfly, who prided herself on helping others. She enjoyed making jewelry, iced coffee, music, fashion, and midnight snacks. Mary was an animal lover, who had a very special place in her heart for her dog, Molly. She had a green thumb, and loved growing and caring for plants, both indoors and outdoors. Above all, Mary loved her family, and always looked forward to weekend getaways with them.
Besides her parents and their spouses, Mary leaves her daughter, Amber Vongphichith, and her fiancé, Jeromi Hudson, of Las Vegas; her siblings, Anthony Johansen of Kingsland, Ga., Paul Delisle of Cape Coral, Fla., Douglas Delisle of Oriental, N.C., Angela Fernandes of Jackson, Tenn., Tina (Bernier) George and Richard Bernier, both of Woonsocket, Edward Johansen Jr. of Taunton, Mass., and Heidi Costa of Maine; two grandchildren, Jerry and Maeve Hudson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Jonathan Costa, and her sister, Anita Delisle.
Her funeral will be held, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, beginning with visitation at 1 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
