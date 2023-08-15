Mary L. (Burton) Robertson, 89, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, July 21, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Edward Robertson. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Norma (McClarnon) Burton. Orphaned at a young age, Mary and her three sisters were raised by their beloved aunt Anna J. McClarnon.
Mary attended Catholic schools and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. As a young lady, she worked as a switchboard operator for the New England Telephone Company and later became a CNA, working with the elderly before retiring. She lived her entire life in Pawtucket and Lincoln before moving to her daughter's home in Wakefield this summer.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Robertson Palombo and her husband, Thomas, of Wakefield, Edward Ross Robertson and Diane Stevens of Lincoln and Matthew and Kim Robertson of Stockbridge, Vt.; seven grandchildren, Ross, Kristin, Alexandra, Samantha and Ian Robertson, Mia and Sara Palombo; and one great-granddaughter, Stevie Robertson. She was the sister of the late Judith Bartlett, Patricia Berdick and Barbara Swiney.
Mary was a devout Catholic, an avid reader, loved the national and local news, and always asked a million questions. She loved music and played the piano beautifully. Mary had a keen sense of humor and an Irish wit. She remained sharp as a tack, never missed a trick, and had a story for everything.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, a memorial service will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call. A prayer service will be held at 5 p.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Private burial will take place at a later date in Vermont.
