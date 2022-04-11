Mary-Louse Fagnant, 78, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Asheville, N.C.
She was the wife of the late Dennis A. Fagnant Sr. Born in Owensboro, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Louise Ward.
Mary-Louise resided in Asheville for the past 22 years, previously residing in Cumberland, R.I.
She leaves her children Scott Griffith (Vicky) of Barnardsville, N.C., Jim Griffith of Weaverville, N.C., Jeff Griffith (Meg) of Boston, Dennis A. Fagnant Jr. (Lianne) of Alexander, N.C., and Cheryl Fender (Paul) of Weaverville, N.C. She also leaves her brother, Hugh B. Ward Jr., of Owensboro, Ky.
Mary-Louise loved her grandchildren: Kara Davis Ferguson, Andrea Torres, Alix and Katie Fagnant, Charlotte, Christopher, and Thomas Griffith, Wyatt Fender, and Mayah Davis. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Annemarie Fender.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mary-Louise’s Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m., and continuing on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
