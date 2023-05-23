Mary Ruth Cayer, 96, of North Smithfield, formerly of Largo, Fla., and Maple Avenue, Forestdale, died May 21, 2023, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence.
She was the wife of the late Roger J. Cayer Sr., president and owner of Cayer Construction Co.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Victory) Demers, she lived in Woonsocket and Forestdale before moving to Florida in 1998. She and her family have also maintained a summer residence at Spring Lake, Glendale.
Mrs. Cayer was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Slatersville, and a former member at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Woonsocket and St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Largo, Fla., where she was a Eucharistic Minister, as well as a member of the Bible study.
She graduated from Woonsocket High School and the University of Rhode Island, where she was the first female to graduate as an Electrical Engineer. She belonged to URI Alumni Association and was a past vice president of the Woonsocket Trinity Club, a past president of the former Woonsocket Women's Club. She was a member of Kirkbrae Country Club and Whitinsville Golf Club, the American Contract Bridge League and the Duplicate Bridge Club of R.I., as well as Clearwater, Fla. She also belonged to three private bridge groups in Largo and Seminole, Fla. She worked at North Smithfield High School as a mathematics teacher.
She is survived by two sons, Roger J. Cayer Jr., and Monique of Providence, Thomas E. Cayer and his wife, Claire, of Portsmouth, and her daughter, Ruth Messier and her husband, Alan, of North Smithfield; six grandchildren, Katharine, Erin, Jack, Austin, Makara and Seth; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Elaine Boucher, James Demers and Harold Demers Sr.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, starting with family visitation at 9:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, RI 02876. Burial will follow in parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church.
