With heavy hearts, the family of Mary (Sous) Sackal announces her passing on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
She was the beloved wife of the late Norman J. Sackal, owner of Sackal's Bakery. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Amena Sous. She was born in Paterson, N.J., and moved to Rhode Island to marry and raise her family.
Mary was the beloved mother of Albert R. Sackal and his wife, Cindy, Joseph N. Sackal and his late wife, Marian, Penny Letendre and her husband, Henry, Paul Sackal and the late Janice T. Sackal. She was a loving grandmother (Siti) to 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren who she loved and adored and who brought her so much joy. She was the sister of Yvonne Cantisano of New Jersey, and the late George and James Sous.
She was known for her constant contagious smile and love for all. She saw the beauty in everyone. She worked as a lunch aid at Central Falls High School prior to retiring.
We would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Grandview Nursing Home, where she resided for the last few years of her life.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Basil the Great Church, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln, on Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., also at St. Basil's Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.