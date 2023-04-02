Mary V. (Doyle) Nixon-Auclair, 87, of Woonsocket, passed away on Thursday, March 30, at Landmark Medical Center.
She was the wife of the late Rene P. Auclair. Born April 24, 1935, in St. Stephens, New Brunswick, Canada, she was the daughter of the late William & Isabell (Comeau) Doyle, she resided most of her life in Woonsocket.
Mary was employed as a bus driver for the Woonsocket Head Start Program for 20 years before retiring. She enjoyed singing, going to the beach & casino, country line dancing, loved the Irish jigs as well as spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Nixon of Woonsocket, and Michael (Wayne) Nixon of Texas; a daughter, Joyce Nixon, of Woonsocket; also eight grandchildren, three step-granddaughters, 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Barbara Nixon. Mary was one of eight children, she was the sister of five brothers and two sisters, Colin, Matilda, Freddie, Charles, Gussie, Jeannie and Daniel.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation hours on Monday, April 10, from 6 to 7:45 p.m., with a prayer service starting at 7:45 p.m., at the Kubaska Funeral Home, 33 Harris Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.