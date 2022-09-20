Mary W. Kayatta, 96, a 62 year resident of Greenville, R.I., and summer resident of Jamestown, R.I., died on Sept. 17, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Harold and Edith Dolan, and the wife of the late Francis P. Kayatta Jr. She is survived by her son the Rev. Francis P. Kayatta, Pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett, R.I., and her brother Harold J. Dolan of Warwick, R.I. The family would like to thank the staff of Bayview-Scalabrini Nursing Center for the exceptional care given to Mary these past several months.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.