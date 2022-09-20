Mary W. Kayatta, 96, a 62 year resident of Greenville, R.I., and summer resident of Jamestown, R.I., died on Sept. 17, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Harold and Edith Dolan, and the wife of the late Francis P. Kayatta Jr. She is survived by her son the Rev. Francis P. Kayatta, Pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett, R.I., and her brother Harold J. Dolan of Warwick, R.I. The family would like to thank the staff of Bayview-Scalabrini Nursing Center for the exceptional care given to Mary these past several months.
Mrs. Kayatta, with her husband, owned and operated the former Greenville Pharmacy and the former Kay Properties of Smithfield. She was a member of the North Providence Business Women’s Association, the Greenville Ladies Club, and St. Philip’s Women’s Guild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett, R.I., on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m., with burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 23, in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory – South County Chapel, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Route 1A), Narragansett.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Blessed Sacrament School, 240 Regent Ave., Providence, would be deeply appreciated. Visit www.NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
