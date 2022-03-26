MaryLou Freiberger, 84, of Largo, Fla., passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was the daughter of the late Marjorie (Mowry) Rouette and Charles Freiberger.
She was a life long resident of North Smithfield, R.I., retiring to Largo, Fla., in 1998. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School. Going to work as a bookkeeper after graduating. MaryLou loved camping with her nieces and nephews, horseback riding, country music, playing her various musical instruments, and doing jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her six brothers and sisters: Lloyd (of Arizona), H. Nanci (of Rhode Island), Madeline (of Florida), W. Robert, Brenda, Carl, and her late brother John, all of Rhode Island. MaryLou is also survived by 20 nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held in June, at St John The Evangelist Church, 63 Church Street, Slatersville, R.I., date to be announced at a later time. Burial will be in: The Historical Cemetery # 23, parallel to 10 Cranberry Lane, North Smithfield, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, please donate a gift to The St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place in Memphis, TN. 38105.
