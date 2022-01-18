Matthew C. Pessia, 51, of North Smithfield, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of Tammie Pessia. Born in Providence, he was the son of Michael Pessia of Bourne, Mass., and Katherine Burbank of Westborough, Mass.
Matthew worked as a Project Manager for Muni-Tech, Inc of North Attleborough. He loved his car, a 1987 Buick Grand National, and enjoyed going to cruise nights and car shows. He was a handyman and was known as a jack-of-all trades.
What he was most known for, was being a family man through and through, he would do anything for his girls. He was also known as the family dog-whisperer and was the best dog dad to their Yellow Labrador, Titan. He was a drummer, and always made a lasting impression on everyone he met.
Along with his wife, Tammie, and his parents, Michael and Katherine, he is survived by his daughters, Paige and Kara Pessia, of North Smithfield; two brothers, John Pessia, of Crofton, Md, and Joseph Pessia, of Peabody, Mass.; and his sister, Katherine Mahoney, of Reading, Mass.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of North Smithfield Animal Shelter, PO Box 653, Slatersville, RI 02876.
