Maureen A. Habershaw, 86, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Habershaw Sr.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William and Ann (Tierney) Burke. Maureen resided in Coventry for the past 17 years, previously residing in Cumberland for over 40 years.
She was proud of all her children and cherished spending time with them, and she also enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. Maureen was a 1953 graduate of Hope High School, Providence. She was employed for the former New England Telephone for many years as a long distance operator.
She is survived by her four sons, Thomas A. Habershaw Jr., and his wife, Marie, of Cranston; William R. Habershaw of Ft. Meyers, Fla., James M. Habershaw and his wife, Brenda, of Coventry, and Joseph P. Habershaw and his wife, Dana, of Richmond; her daughter, Cheryl A. Habershaw, of Blackstone, Mass.; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Ann Marie Habershaw, mother-in-law of the late Debbie Habershaw and sister of the late William F. Burke Jr.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Maureen's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.