Maureen A. Hannaway, 74, of Lincoln passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at home.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Terrence E. and Mary M. (Kelly) Hannaway, she had lived in Pawtucket for most of her life before moving to Lincoln.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 4:11 pm
Miss Hannaway was a sales representative for the former Paramount Card Company, Pawtucket, for many years before retiring. She was a graduate of Tolman High School.
She is survived by her sister, Joan M. Harpin, and her husband, Robert, of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Kevin Hannaway, Keith Hannaway and Terrence F. Hannaway.
Her services will be private with private burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Miss Hannaway’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023. Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 (www.diabetes.org), would be appreciated.
For the guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
