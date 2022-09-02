Maureen A. (Hosey) Kinder, age 82, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Bradenton, Florida with her children by her side.
She was born in Pawtucket, R.I., in 1940 to the late James Hosey and Margaret (Pierce) Hosey Kane. Maureen was married to Frederick Kinder for 59 years until his death on March 7, 2022.
She was a wonderful wife and mother and is survived by five children: Karleen Johnston (Jeff) of Phoenix, Ariz.; Christopher Kinder, and Daniel Kinder (Laddie) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Susan Bleecker (Jon) of Sharon, Mass.; and Julie White (Steve) of Harrisville, R.I. She is also survived by her brothers James Hosey (Carol) of North Scituate, R.I., and David Kane, and sisters-in-law Nancy Kinder (Melody) of Bradenton, Fla., and Brenda Kane of North Providence, R.I. She was a proud grandmother of Ashley, Joseph, Jacob, Colin, Daniel and Benjamin.
Maureen graduated from Central Falls High School in 1958 and The Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Pawtucket in 1961 – her nursing sisters and their annual reunions were very dear to her. She spent most of her career working as a long term care and skilled care nurse. Her family will always remember her selflessness and dedication to caring for others, especially her husband and children, putting others’ wants and needs before her own.
She liked reading and loved dogs. Her favorite saint was St. Anthony.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.