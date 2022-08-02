Our dear mother, Maureen Ann (Carr) Barron, age 85 of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Evelyn V. (Pyne) Carr. She was the beloved wife of Earl E. Barron, who preceded her in death in 2014.
Maureen leaves her children Michael Lembo, and his wife, Susan, of Lincoln; Donna Lague of Tampa, Fla.; Robert Lembo and his wife, Darlene, of Warwick; Russell Lembo, and his wife, Kim, of Johnston; Gina Rubolotta, and her husband, Paul, of Warwick; and Nancy Boutin, and her husband, Tim, of Chelmsford, Mass. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Kaitlyn Vander Voort, and her husband, Eric; Michael Lague; Rebecca DeFeo, and her fiance, Anthony Crudale; Faith Lembo; Brooke and Bryan Rubolotta; Jason Duclos, and his wife, Jodi; Ryan Duclos, and his wife, Jessica; and her great-grandchildren Elena Vander Voort, Olivia Duclos and Sydney Duclos.
Maureen had a compassionate heart, always caring for those around her, making her career as an activities director for the Lincoln Adult Day Care Center, a perfect choice for her. She brought smiles and comfort to every member of the community as they walked through the door each day. In addition, in more recent years, Maureen was a well-loved member of her residence at Atria Place Lincoln. She was kind and generous to her fellow residents, checking in on them daily, lending a helping hand, and earning her the “Ambassador” title. Using her creativity, Maureen, an avid knitter, continuously made handmade holiday gifts for friends and family. Maureen’s blue eyes brightened on so many occasions: talking about her family and friends, seeing her grandchildren, or sharing a funny story about herself.
To honor and celebrate mom’s life, please wear your bright-colored ensemble, and join us Friday, Aug. 12, at 12:30 p.m., at The Historic Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence, RI 02906. Luncheon to follow at the Gray Coale Reception Hall.
