Maurice A. Cournoyer, 94, of Bellingham, Mass., passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro, Mass.
He is the beloved husband of the late Therese I. (Leduc) Cournoyer. He is the loving father of Jane M. Roy and her friend, Richard Girard, of Cumberland, R.I., and leaves his cherished grandson, Peter Roy, of Thailand.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on Dec. 27, 1927, he is the son of the late Adelard and Aldea (Beauregard) Cournoyer. He was the last surviving of his brothers and sisters the late Omer, Lucien, Roland and Roger Cournoyer, Rita Demers, Lucille Fleuette, and Gloria Delpivo. He leaves his nieces and nephews.
Maurice was a resident of Bellingham for over 60 years, formerly of Woonsocket. He worked as a machinist at Koch Brothers in Westborough, Mass., for 12 years until retiring.
He was a United States Navy World War II Veteran having served on the USS Cascade and the USS Markab, and received the Victory World War II Medal.
He will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, Mass.
