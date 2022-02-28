Maurice “Herve” Roberts, 91, of North Attleboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
He was the loving husband of Elizabeth “Betty” (Croke) Roberts for the past 53 years.
Born Aug. 19, 1930, in Albion, R.I., he was a son of the late Henry Roberts and Laura (Beaucage) Lambert.
Herve grew up in Rhode Island and moved to North Attleboro, Mass., in 1966. He worked in construction at Coast to Coast Construction in Rhode Island and Dunlap Contracting and Paragon Contracting, both in Attleboro, Mass., before owning and operating Hemi Enterprises in Attleboro in 1972.
Herve was known for his hard work but also enjoyed boating, fishing and flea markets. He loved doing yard work in his Bobcat and backhoe machines, and enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 10 children: Robin Roberts-Pratt and husband, Eric, of North Attleboro; Thomas Roberts of North Attleboro; Paula Berghman of Riverside, R.I.; Kelly Brousseau of Attleboro; Michael Roberts and wife, Josephine, of Attleboro; JoAnn Schlick of North Attleboro; Don Roberts of North Smithfield, R.I.; Keith Caldwell and wife Amanda of Attleboro; Lise Roberts of North Smithfield; and Denis Roberts of New York. He also leaves 27 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Bruce Roberts.
A time for visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove St., North Attleboro, Mass. A service will be held in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
