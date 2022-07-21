Maurice Joseph Letourneau, 87, was one of 10 children; nine boys and one girl. He was born in Pawtucket and spent his early years in Cumberland. He was the son of the late Albert J. and Yvonne (Levasseaur) Letourneau.

He joined the United States Air Force at 18 years old and served both in Vietnam and Korea during his 20 years of service. In 1954, he married Dolores (D’Andrea) Letourneau of Providence and they celebrated 67 years of marriage last Oct. 16, their anniversary.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.