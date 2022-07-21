Maurice Joseph Letourneau, 87, was one of 10 children; nine boys and one girl. He was born in Pawtucket and spent his early years in Cumberland. He was the son of the late Albert J. and Yvonne (Levasseaur) Letourneau.
He joined the United States Air Force at 18 years old and served both in Vietnam and Korea during his 20 years of service. In 1954, he married Dolores (D’Andrea) Letourneau of Providence and they celebrated 67 years of marriage last Oct. 16, their anniversary.
He was stationed in Florida, Okinawa, New Jersey and Maine during his enlistment.
Maurice or “Moe” as he was known by many, worked 20 years for the U.S. Postal Service in Cumberland as a letter carrier.
Once retired, he and his wife wintered in Lake Wales, Flla., where he enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. The last several years, he and his wife lived in Cumberland year round and were surrounded by family and friends.
Maurice had three children; his daughters, Denise Brodeaur (late Ricky Brodeur) of Mt. Holly, N.J., Sharon Ferreri and her husband, Jack, of Cumberland; his son, Mark Letourneau, and his wife, Rekha, of North Smithfield. He enjoyed his six grandchildren, Dawn and Brandee, Brian and Brandon and Melina and Christine. Maurice also had seven great-grandchildren he adored, Zachary, Lily, Lila, Iris, Joseph, Madison and Ariana. He was predeceased by brothers, Richard T., Leo J., Alfred J., Raymond J., Normand J., Joseph A., Albert J., Edward J., and sister, Yvette Roy.
He spent his final days at home in the loving care of family members and still maintained his quick wit and sense of humor with both family members and caregivers from Hope Hospice.
Maurice passed peacefully on July 18, 2022, at home with his wife and family members around him.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the St. Joan of Arc Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Miriam Hospital Lifespan Cancer Institute / Decof-Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, PO BOX H, Providence, RI 02901.
