May L. Rancourt, 86, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late George J. Rancourt.
Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lester G. and Mary L. (Riley) Anderson. She resided in Cumberland for the past 49 years, previously residing in Lincoln.
May loved all animals, but especially cats and dogs. She also loved bird watching and gardening as well.
She was a communicant of St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, Cumberland, and was also a member of The Lincoln Limerockers, Lincoln, R.I.
She was a homemaker and in her later years worked for Swank Inc. Attleboro, Mass., in jewelry special packaging.
She is survived by her children: Russell G. Rancourt of Burrillville, Dianne M. LaFlamme of Cumberland, Glenn J. Rancourt of Kissimmee, Fla., Denise M. Rancourt of Norton, Mass., Steven P. Rancourt of Uxbridge, Mass., Lisa J. Bailey, Tracy L. Sousa, and Paula D. Travers, all of Cumberland. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Darryl M. Rancourt, and David M. Rancourt and also the sister of the late George L. Anderson, Claire L. Smith and Ida F. McDermott.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to May's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, RI 02864. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the United States, PO Box 96930, Washington, DC 20077-7229, or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02908.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.