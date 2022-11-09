Meghan E. Welsh, 22, of Cumberland, passed away November 6, 2022 in Tufts Medical Center, Boston.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Philip and Angelique (Martin) Welsh of Cumberland.
Meghan was a 2018 graduate of Cumberland High School, and graduated from Thomas College, Waterville, Maine, in 2021 with degrees in forensic psychology and criminal justice. She worked as a victim's witness advocate for the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, and previously worked for Juliana's Bakery, Cumberland.
In high school she was a member of the debate team, Rhode Island and National Honor Societies, and was president of the Rotaract Club. During her time at Thomas College, she began a food bank and volunteered to help the homeless of Waterville, Maine, and surrounding areas, belonged to Love Your Melon and Alpha Chi, was president of both the Psychology Club and the Criminal Justice Club, and received the Thomas Award from the Leadership Academy before her graduation. Meghan was an immensely giving and motivated person, an avid fan of the Boston Bruins, Harry Stiles, and Taylor Swift, and always enjoyed spending time with her beloved Yorkie, Perrie.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Helen Martin, of North Smithfield; her godmother, Pauline Bissonnette, of North Smithfield; her godfather, John Coderre, of Central Falls; her lifelong friend, Alexandria Santos, of Cumberland; her uncle, Kenneth Martin, of Hazelwood, Mo.; as well as, many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Welsh; her maternal grandfather, Roger Martin; and her great-grandmother, Doris Bissonnette.
Visitation will be held, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. All other services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sojourner House at sojournerri.org.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
