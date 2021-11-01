Melissa L. Desrocher, 58, of Woonsocket, died Thursday, Oct. 28, in Landmark Medical Center. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Joan (Armstrong) Desrocher.
Melissa worked as a Residential Manager for Seven Hills, having done many years of direct care in group homes. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and sometimes would venture out to Twin River Casino.
She is survived by her daughter, Cara Champigny, and her fiancé, Joel Charette, of North Smithfield; her brother, Dale Desrocher, of Cocoa, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Marcos and Delilah Vila. She was predeceased by her daughter, Tiffany Gray.
A visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I., 02895. All other services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make A Wish, Providence Chapter, 20 Hemingway Dr., Providence, RI 02915.
