It is with a heavy heart that our family announces the passing of our beloved Meredith Pfefferle, 78, formerly of Pawtucket and Lincoln, who died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Albert W. “Buck” Pfefferle and Dorothy (Gregory) Pfefferle, she had lived most of her life in Pawtucket and Lincoln.
Ms. Pfefferle worked as a human resources administrator for Rhode Island Hospital Trust, Rhode Island Group Health Association (RIGHA), A.T. Cross and the Pawtucket Housing Authority before retiring. She was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School and The Katharine Gibbs School. She also attended Roger Williams University, where she studied abroad in England for a semester.
Meredith was very active in, and is a 50-year member, of the Order of the Eastern Star. She served as Past Grand Matron and Past Grand Marshal of the Grand Chapter of Rhode Island, Past Matron of Limerock Chapter #26, OES, Past Matron of Martha Washington Chapter #18, OES, and belongs to both the Martha Washington Chapter #18, OES in Warren, R.I., and Cortez Allen #161, OES in Westport, Mass. She was also a member of the VisionQuest Committee of the General Grand Chapter from 2006-2009 and was a member and Grand Cross of Color of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She was a member of Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church, where she was the former church clerk and moderator, and was a choir member for many years.
She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Jalette, and her husband, Stephen, of Lincoln; one son, William A. Brown, of Lincoln; and one granddaughter she affectionately referred to as her “little sweetheart,” Jazele Jalette. She was the sister of Cynthia Xifaras, and the late Patricia Pfefferle. She was also a proud “mom” to the pugs she loved and cherished over the years, namely Roscoe, Rascal, and Roxy.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Thursday, June 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be an Eastern Star Service at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
