Michael A. Reynolds, 36, of Pascoag, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
He was the beloved son of Joan M. Reynolds and Arthur R. Lamy of Pascoag. Michael was born in Woonsocket, most recently residing in Pascoag.
He derived immense happiness from aiding others in achieving success. He fervently supported the entrepreneurial pursuits of friends and families. Michael was on the cusp of unveiling his personal enterprise, Rhode Island Munchies LLC.
Mikey, as he was affectionately known, was a dedicated and passionate New England Sports fan. He had a passion for cooking, and those who love him will remember his yearly pig roast. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and his special bond with his dog, Pearl, held a place of utmost significance in his heart.
In addition to his parents, he leaves his three sisters, Heather Reynolds and her husband, Dennis DiBasco, of St. Cloud, Fla., Tracey Methot and her husband, Keith, of Cumberland, and Hollie Reynolds of Woonsocket; his brother, Sean Reynolds, of Chepachet; his five nieces, Tatum Pelletier, Kaleigh Methot, Brooklyn Alvarez, June and Elsie Reynolds; his two nephews, Demetrio “Christian” Torres and Keagan Methot; as well as numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mikey’s Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continue on Monday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Pascoag Cemetery.
At the request of the family, donations are requested in his honor to help with his final expenses. Please visit Mikey’s online memorial on the funeral home website to contribute.
