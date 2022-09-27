Michael C. Bain, 53, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 25.

Born in Boston, he was the beloved son of Ann (Casey) Bain of Cumberland and the late John J. “Jack” Bain. Michael was a lifelong resident of Cumberland and graduate of Southeastern Academy in Kissimmee, Fla. He was a passionate New England sports fan and wore his colors proudly – never missing a game, a good rivalry, or the opportunity to talk shop and share stats.

I am extremely sad to hear this news. Mike was a great man with a big heart. Always willing to lend a hand, even if you didn’t ask for it. He was a great friend and neighbor. My family and I are going to miss you!

