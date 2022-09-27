Michael C. Bain, 53, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 25.
Born in Boston, he was the beloved son of Ann (Casey) Bain of Cumberland and the late John J. “Jack” Bain. Michael was a lifelong resident of Cumberland and graduate of Southeastern Academy in Kissimmee, Fla. He was a passionate New England sports fan and wore his colors proudly – never missing a game, a good rivalry, or the opportunity to talk shop and share stats.
Mike was an incredible family man. A caretaker to his parents and in tune with every sibling, nephew, niece and cousin – serving as the unwavering supporter and everyone’s greatest fan. He was proud to be Irish, proud to be witty, and very proud to be Bain.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his siblings, John “Jay” Bain and his wife, Catherine; Kathy Farrell and her husband, John; Maryann Marshall and her husband, Marty; and Patty Bain Healy. He was “Uncle Mike” to John & James Bain, Jack, Ryan & Casey Farrell, Meghan, Brenna & Erin Marshall, Owen & Maggie Healy and two spoiled dogs, Fred & Gigi. And the best of friend to Matthew Hartley and cousins Cal Casey Jr. and the late Paul Casey.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m., in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be at Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are on Sunday, Oct 2, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike’s name to Cystic Fibrosis (www.cff.org/donate). Arrangements are by O’Neill Funeral Home, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
(1) entry
I am extremely sad to hear this news. Mike was a great man with a big heart. Always willing to lend a hand, even if you didn’t ask for it. He was a great friend and neighbor. My family and I are going to miss you!
