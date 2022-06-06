Michael G. Fontaine, 61, passed away at home on Friday, June 3, 2022. He was the husband of Faith A. (Murphy) Fontaine. They have been married for the past 35 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of Thomas Fontaine and his wife, Mary, of Cumberland and the late Doris (Roux) Fontaine. Mike was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Mike was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He absolutely loved riding his motorcycle. Finding the perfect back road to cruise down, while blasting his favorite music, was truly his happy place. Mike was always outgoing with a great sense of humor and would make friends with everyone. He truly loved helping people and would always be the first one to drop everything to be there for you. His family called him Mr. Fix-it because he always seemed to find a way to fix things, no matter how long it took or how hard it was to figure out. While everyone knew how much he loved his motorcycle, the love he had for his family was unconditional. Spending time with his wife, kids, dog and granddogs meant the absolute world to him.
Besides his wife, Faith, he is survived by his two daughters, Nicole Fontaine of Cumberland and Makayla Laird and her husband, David, of Cumberland; one dog, D.O.G., and three granddogs: Enzo, Bailey, and Benji; two brothers, David Fontaine and his wife, Renee, of Tennessee, and Daniel Fontaine of Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mike's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Friday, June 10, 2022, in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
