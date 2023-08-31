It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Hamel on Aug. 26, 2023.
A lifelong resident of Woonsocket, R.I., Michael’s journey in this world came to an end at the age of 52, leaving behind a trail of cherished memories and a legacy that will forever be etched in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Michael’s devotion extended to his beloved mother, Theresa. He was her companion and caregiver, displaying unwavering love and dedication. As the youngest of his siblings, he leaves behind Bob Hamel, Paul Hamel, Richard Hamel, and Ann Marie Mangano. Michael held a special place in their hearts. He was predeceased by his father, Aurele. Michael’s role as a son was a testament to his character, as he selflessly placed the needs of his family above his own.
Michael’s life was one marked by a passionate love for rock music, with a special affinity for the iconic band Van Halen. The rhythm of the guitar and soulful lyrics spoke to him on a deep level, and his enthusiasm for the genre was contagious. Michael was also an Eagle Scout. A man of few words but immeasurable kindness, Michael’s soft-spoken nature endeared him to everyone he met. His gentle demeanor and sweet nature made him a beacon of comfort and support for his family and friends.
In addition to being a caring son, Michael embraced the roles of brother, uncle, and loyal friend with grace and compassion. Those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him couldn’t help but be touched by his genuine soul and warm presence. His impact on the lives he touched was immeasurable, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May his soul find eternal rest, and may we carry forward the lessons of compassion and warmth that he so beautifully exemplified. Rest in peace, Michael. You will be missed tremendously, and your memory will forever be a source of inspiration to us all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.