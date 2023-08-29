Michael J. Faucher Sr., 69, of Cumberland, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, at Hulitar Hope Health Hospice Center, Providence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Norman A. Faucher and Dorothy M. (Morrison) Faucher.
He attended Cumberland High School. In his younger years, he started out delivering newspapers for Sullivan's Variety Store, located in Valley Falls, Cumberland. He later worked for Sullivan's as a clerk. He was part of the "Sullivan Boys" where a group of friends from the neighborhood "hung out." He liked riding his mini-bikes, moving on to dirt bikes as he grew older. He worked for a short time with his dad, who owned Pawtucket Floor Surfacing Company. It was not what he wanted to pursue. He later started working for Texas Instruments, where he worked for many years manufacturing copper wiring.
He raised his family in Cumberland. His family was the center of his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family fishing, camping and family gatherings. He also enjoyed working on his bikes, vehicles, and woodworking. He was an avid fan of The Boston Red Sox and their farm team, The Pawtucket Red Sox, where he enjoyed watching many games with his family at McCoy Stadium. He also enjoyed watching many N.E. Patriots games with his family.
He is survived by his sons, Michael J. Faucher Jr., and Shawn D. Faucher and his wife, Wendy J., and his grandson, Landon Faucher. He was the brother of sisters, Carol Mercier-Locke and her husband, John, Linda Oakley and her husband, Mark, Elaine Pelland and her husband, Normand, Barbara Zacharczyp and her late husband, Richard; brothers, Steven Faucher and Kenneth Faucher. Along with many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was the brother of the late Norman A. Faucher, David A. Faucher and Dennis R. Faucher. He will be dearly missed.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health Hospice Center, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
