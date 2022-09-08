Mike Joinville knew what was important to him. His family, his work, his home. He knew what mattered most. Time with those he loved, working on the tasks at hand for the day. He also knew how to enjoy the day and savor the moment. Lounging in the pool on a hot summer day or cheering on a team sure to lose the game on a brisk fall afternoon. Mike Joinville knew each day was a gift he would spend wisely and make use of in the best way he could.
Michael J. Joinville, 65, of Manville, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with his family surrounding him and holding him with their love. Mike passed away from inquires sustained in a tragic accident at his home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Mike was the loving husband of Cheryl A. (Bourget) Joinville. Mike and Chery were married on March 2, 1985, at St. James Church.
Mike was born in Woonsocket and was a proud lifelong resident of Manville. He was a son of the late Henri and Katherine (Horbaychuk) Joinville. Mike was a graduate of William M. Davies Vocational Technical High School.
Mike was a career automotive mechanic and technician. In his earlier years he worked for Gene’s Auto in Manville, Metro Auto and InSkip. For the past 10 years, Mike was the owner and operator of M&C Trucking Company.
Mike was a lifelong communicant of St. James parish and a member of the Enrico Caruso Club bowling league.
Mike loved spending time in the pool and being with his family. He loved being immersed with his kids activities. Mike was a longtime NASCAR enthusiast.
Some of his best and most memorable times were trips with family including New Hampshire, Maine and “south of the border” to Mexico.
Mike was a true handyman who could fix anything that needed fixing. If Mike couldn’t fix it then it didn’t need to be fixed, and that was that.
As a natural extension of his automotive abilities, Mike could often be found working on his truck. He also liked to spend time doing yard work and keeping up his home.
Mike could be an outspoken person at times, especially on matters political. Mike was a devotee of Fox News and "The Five on Fox" was right up Mike’s alley.
Football season was a ritual for Mike. As each football season drew near, Mike was always the one to consistently root for the underdog, regardless of who was playing who.
Mike will be remembered for being a devoted husband and father who loved his family with both his words and his deeds.
Mike’s family is deeply grateful to all this first responders and health care workers who provided him with as much care and comfort as possible.
Mike gave the gift of life as an organ donor.
In addition to his wife of 37 years, Mike is survived by his three children who he deeply loved: his two sons Scott Joinville and his wife, Ally, of Warwick, and Matthew Joinville and his fiancée, Melissa, of Woonsocket, and his daughter, Samantha Couture, and her husband, Craig, of Manville. Mike was the proud grandfather of Addison and eagerly anticipated the arrival of a new baby in the family next year. Mike is also survived by his sister, Elaine Mack ,of North Smithfield and his father-in-law, Roger Bourget, and his late mother-in-law, Claire Bourget of Manville. Mike is also survived by his extended family of nieces nephews and relatives of the Joinville and Bourget families.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather to honor and remember Mike at visiting hours on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. A private burial in St. James Cemetery will be held at a later date.
