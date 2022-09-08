Mike Joinville knew what was important to him. His family, his work, his home. He knew what mattered most. Time with those he loved, working on the tasks at hand for the day. He also knew how to enjoy the day and savor the moment. Lounging in the pool on a hot summer day or cheering on a team sure to lose the game on a brisk fall afternoon. Mike Joinville knew each day was a gift he would spend wisely and make use of in the best way he could.

Michael J. Joinville, 65, of Manville, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with his family surrounding him and holding him with their love. Mike passed away from inquires sustained in a tragic accident at his home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

