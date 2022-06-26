Michael J. Keenan Jr., passed away Sunday, June 19th, 2022, at the Rl Veteran's Home in Bristol, R.I., where he received excellent care.
He was the husband of the Iate Bernice E. (Jackson) Keenan to whom he was married for 54 years. A lifelong resident of Cumberland, he was the son of the late Michael J. and Mary A. (Hanrahan) Keenan, Sr. Michael attended Cumberland High School and graduated from St. Raphael Academy. He excelled as a baseball pitcher and in basketball. Known as “lronman Mike”, he also played for St. Patrick's CYO and various Blackstone Valley Leagues.
In 1950, he pitched with the Pittsburg Pirates Farm System until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951. He served with the U.S. Army in Germany in the Honor Guard, until his discharge in 1953. He later served in the Army Reserve until 1959.
Mike was employed by Owens Corning Company and then worked at the Cumberland/Lincoln Boys Club as program director and assistant director from its founding in 1956 until his retirement. There he was known as "Key Man." He was instrumental in getting the name of the Club changed to the Cumberland Lincoln Boys and Girls Club. He dedicated his life to helping the community through his work at the club which included numerous fundraising efforts such as the Cumberland Days Celebration and Turkey Round Up at Thanksgiving and Christmas. He was also instrumental in returning American Legion Baseball through the American Legion Post #14 in Cumberland.
Mike was honored at the Cumberland/Lincoln Boys and Girls Club Night of Legends in 2012 and again in 2015 when both he and his wife, Bernice, were honored for their service to the club. Mike also enjoyed playing golf and was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, Ashton, R.I.
He leaves his son, Michael J. Keenan III and his wife, Maureen Cahill Keenan, of Cumberland and his daughter, Kathleen A. Keenan, DVM of Portland, Oregon; four grandchildren, Maura A. Wheeler, Meghan E. Recore, Michael J. Keenan IV and Matthew J. Keenan, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He leaves his siblings, Ann Curry and her husband, Bill, of Cumberland, Mary Ellen Zuba and her husband, Walt, of Pawtucket and Jim Keenan and his wife, Lois, of Cumberland. He was the brother of the late John Owen Keenan of Cumberland.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., from the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in the St. John Vianney Church, Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors in St. Joseph Cemetery, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Tuesday, 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln, 1 James J Mc Kee Way, Cumberland, RI 02864.
For information and condolences, visit www.theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
