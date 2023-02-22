Michael John Morelle, a beloved son, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, passed away on Feb. 19, 2023, at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut surround by family and embraced by God.
He was 68 years old and was the son of Joan Decelles Morelle of Cumberland and the late Jacques H. Morelle.
Michael, who lived in Connecticut for a decade, was previously a resident of Cumberland, R.I., and Florida. He had an impressive career as a welder and fitter, working for well-known companies such as Disney World, Florida Power and Light, and Electric Boat.
Outside of work, Michael had a great passion for motorcycles, which he enjoyed riding on the open road. He was also a talented drummer and loved listening to classic rock music. Additionally, he enjoyed collecting antiques and would spend countless hours browsing through antique stores.
Michael will be deeply missed by his family, including his sons Dylan Morelle and his wife, Jeannie, of Orlando, Fla., and Nicholas Morelle of Chatanooga, Tenn. He also leaves behind his siblings, James Morelle and his wife, Deborah, of Rockland, Mass., Lisa Hogan and her husband Timothy of Cumberland, David Morelle of Cumberland, Jo-Ann Baker and her husband, Keith, of Cumberland, and Patricia LeDuc and her husband, Matthew, of Brooklyn, Conn. Michael's memory will also be cherished by his three grandchildren, Gavin Morelle, Kaylin Morelle, and Austin Morelle, as well as his 10 nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Michael's Life Celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 10 a.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, located at 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Michael's memory to the Connecticut Hospice, located at 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.
Michael was a kind and loving man who touched the hearts of many. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.