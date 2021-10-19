WOONSOCKET — Michael K. Patnaude, 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Landmark Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
He was the husband of Sandra (Provencal) Patnaude. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Leon and Claire (Charpentier) Patnaude.
He served in the United States Navy Reserves for seven years.
Mike was owner and operator of Michael’s Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for several years and also worked as a correctional officer for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections for 21 years prior to retiring.
He enjoyed sky diving, vacationing in Aruba, working around his yard to keep his grass looking like a carpet, and sitting on his new farmers porch relaxing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Sandra, he is survived by his two children, Allen Patnaude and his wife, Amanda, of Cumberland, and Sarah Patnaude and her husband, Jason Cloutier, of Woonsocket; two sisters, Beverly Kociuba of Burrillville and Patricia Simanski of Cumberland; one stepbrother, David Fleury of Attleboro, Mass. Two grandchildren, Allyson Grace and Adelyn Mae.
He was also the father of the late Allison Patnaude and brother of the late Lawrence and Robert Patnaude.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 25, at noon in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery Cumberland, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours are on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket.
