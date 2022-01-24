Michael L. James, 77, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 10.
He was the beloved husband of Sharon (Hetland) James. Born in Newport, he was the son of the late John and Dolly (Stratten) James. Michael was a United States Army Veteran who served in the Vietnam War and was a graduate of Johnson & Wales University, Class of 1976. He was a well respected realtor for many years before retiring. When he was not working, Michael was an avid sailor and could often be seen in and around Narragansett Bay on the R-Bay-B with his wife and dog, Gilligan.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Kimberly Hawthorne, Debra Fonger and Michael James Jr. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Elizabeth Berke-Schlessel, William Hawthorne III, Gregory Rocha II, Tyler Rocha and the late Kevin James and the late Dolly James. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Claire and Paige. Michael was the brother of the late John James and Shirley Sheehan of Newport.
Services will be private. Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com .
