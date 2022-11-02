Michael L. Provost, 78, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away on Oct. 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Woonsocket, R.I., to Leon and Rose Provost, Michael grew up in North Smithfield before beginning a long, successful career in the technology industry. At 18 years old, having earned a trade school credential in electronics, Michael accepted a short-term position in the Philippines with Raytheon Technologies. It was during that time that he courted Laurel Susel, whom he had met earlier while working as an orderly at Woonsocket Hospital. Upon Michael's return from overseas, he and Laurel were married in May of 1965. They were together through thick and thin for 48 years until Laurel's untimely passing in 2013.

