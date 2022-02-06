Michael LaRose, 70, of Chepachet, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence.
He was the husband of Susan (Holden) LaRose and they had been married for the past 45 years.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Arthur and Eileen (Wall) LaRose. He resided in Chepachet for the past 40 years.
Mr. LaRose was a talented cobbler and leather tailor who was the proud owner of M & M Shoe repair.
Mike as he is affectionately known, influenced the life of many youth during his time as a baseball coach for the Glocester Little League for 15 years and would enjoy seeing some of his former athletes around town. He also was an avid musician, playing the piano and mouth harp in several garage bands. He was a member of the Lake Washington Association. Living on the lake, he enjoyed making his yard beautiful, lighting fires and upgrading and fixing almost anything that needed his attention. Most of all, Michael was a consummate family man, husband, dedicated father and loving and adoring grandfather who often looked forward to attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves his children, Michael T. LaRose, and his wife, Jamie, of North Scituate, Caitlin E. LaRose of Austin, Texas; his brother, Dana P. LaRose, of Pascoag; his sister, Linda LaRose, of East Providence; his beloved grandchildren, Sadie Jane LaRose and Joel T. LaRose; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Glocester Little League, P.O. BOX 7, Chepachet, RI 02814.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.