Michael M. Cabral, 78, of Fair Oaks Drive, Lincoln, died surrounded by loved ones Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Denyce A. Johnson.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Manuel and Emily (Santos) Cabral, he had lived in Lincoln since 1979. He was a graduate of Saint Mary’s College, San Antonio, Texas, and held a master’s degree from Bryant College.
Mike and Denyce enjoyed 44 wonderful years together, including establishing Travel Odyssey Inc. in Lincoln where they worked side by side for decades.
Mike enjoyed tennis, golf, and skiing. He had been a member of Fore Court, Abbott Run Valley Club, Kirkbrae, and Lincoln Country Club. A true a sailor at heart, Mike’s favorite place to be was on the water sailing his boats Calabash and Solaia. An Air Force veteran, he served during the Vietnam War.
Besides his wife, he is survived by the “daughter” he adored, Alyson Aharonian, and her husband, Daniel, of Pawtucket; a sister, Debra Piscopio, and her husband, Robert of Sarasota, Fla.; and many cherished nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was the father of the late Jeffrey M. Cabral, and the brother of the late Gail Piatek.
A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at noon at Trinity Episcopal Church, 139 Ocean Ave., Cranston. Burial with military honors will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Contributions in his memory to Trinity Episcopal Church, 139 Ocean Ave., Cranston, R.I. 02905, would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
