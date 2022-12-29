Michael S. Emidy, 74, of Woonsocket, and formerly of Orange County, Calif., died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was the son of the late Veronica L. (Pope) and William S. Emidy Jr. He is predeceased by his sister, Ann T. Emidy-Pepin.
Michael is a Mount Saint Charles graduate, Class of 1966. He attended Providence College on a full academic scholarship, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He went on to enroll in a PhD program at Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Michael was recruited by IBM to learn software development for their mainframe computers. His first job after training was at One Wall Street, NYC. He worked for Ross Perot’s Electronic Data Systems for a number of years. Michael was also part of the Hewlett Packard Y2K conversion team. He did contract work for various companies and government agencies throughout his career, including the CIA in Washington, D.C.
A gifted musician, Michael played clarinet, alto saxophone, bassoon, guitar and piano. He enjoyed listening to classical music, opera and The Grateful Dead. Michael was an avid reader and a formidable chess player.
He is survived by one sister, Mary C. Emidy, of Woonsocket, and one brother, William E. Emidy, and his wife, Sandra, of Pascoag.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, beginning with visitation from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone.
