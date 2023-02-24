Michael Smith, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Sharon Smith.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., he was a son of the late George and Helen Smith. Mike was a devoted dad and beloved Poppi.
Mike graduated from Tolman High in 1961 and earned his bachelor's degree from East Carolina University. Mike was a tremendous high school athlete, playing football, basketball, and baseball. Baseball was his first love. He played four years of college followed by a short career (due to injury) in professional baseball, having played for the Red Sox and Dodgers.
Mike was a physical education teacher at Jenks and Shea High School. He impacted hundreds of students' lives and left behind many memorable stories. Mike also loved umpiring! In his last days, he would reminisce about going to the field and umpiring a doubleheader. Mike enjoyed working out at the gym, playing golf and tennis, spending time with his family, and shooting hoops.
Mike lived a full life, was fiercely loyal, had an infectious smile, and he cared deeply for his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sharon, and her kids, Christopher, Holly (David), Stacey, and Stephanie; his beloved children Erin (Brian) and their kids, Graci and Nic, his son Sean (Dianne) and their kids, Jenna, Terry, and Will, and his daughter Ashley (Daniel) and their kids, Julian, Quinton, and Ryder; and his beloved siblings Kathy (Dave) and their kids, Laura (Brandon) and Maribeth; and his brother, Terry (the late Marybeth), and their kids, Tara (Zach), Derek, and Cullin.
All are invited to attend a Mass on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Church, 1303 Mendon Ave., Cumberland, R.I. Condolences may be left at www.monahandrabblesherman.com.
