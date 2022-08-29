Michael T. Rossi, 64, peacefully passed away at home after a short illness on Monday, August 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Susan M. (Daly) Rossi. Their sweet love story began in 1978 and continued throughout their 33 years of marriage.
He was the son of Evelyn (Souza) Rossi of Cumberland, R.I. Mike and Sue resided in Cumberland for the past 34 years.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his children: Brian Rossi of East Boston, and Kevin Rossi and his spouse, Erika Munoz, of Providence; his three brothers: Steven Rossi (Lisa) of Half Moon Bay, Calif., David Rossi (Jennifer) of Foster, R.I., and Thomas Rossi (Susan) of Tucson, Ariz., and Narragansett, R.I. He also leaves a large extended family and many friends.
Mike was a classic car enthusiast and an avid music lover. He had an inquisitive, adventurous spirit and mastered many skills. Mike was the embodiment of a Good Samaritan valuing service to others and generous with his time and talents. Mike and Sue enjoyed time spent with family and friends, traveling, dancing in the kitchen and hanging out with their three cats.
He was a proud member of Local 7 Iron Workers, Boston, for 36 years. Most of his career was spent with Union Steel Erectors/Southeastern Metal Fabricators, Rockland, Mass. Mike found the perfect post-retirement job at Badd Brothers Construction, Wrentham, Mass., as field operations manager.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mike's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Friday, Sept. 2, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 11:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
Sue and her family would like to thank Hope Health Hospice for the expert care and compassion they provided during Mike’s final weeks. They are also eternally grateful to the best neighbors, friends and amazing family who held them up and provided endless generosity and kindness.
In Mike’s memory, the family suggests random acts of kindness, donations to Hope Health Hospice or a charity of your choice. The family requests that flowers be omitted.
