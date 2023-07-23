Michael Timothy Egan, 55, of North Providence, died unexpectedly on July 20, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital.
Born in Providence, he was a devoted son of his beloved mother, Jo-Ann F. (Gavigan) Egan, with whom he lived, and the late John R. Egan.
Lifelong resident of the Lymansville area of North Providence, and graduate of North Providence High School Class of 1986, Michael worked as a master plumber for the UA of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 51 for 35 years. He most recently worked as a plumbing supervisor for the Community College of Rhode Island Warwick Campus and retired in 2022. He was an avid golfer, frequenting Triggs Memorial Golf Course and loved the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Dallas Cowboys. Loved by all who knew him and a friend to so many, he looked forward to traveling, and especially loved coordinating the annual Lymansville bus trip to Saratoga with dozens of friends.
A devoted brother and uncle, he is survived by his sister, Jo-Ann E. Plunkett and her husband, Anthony, and his brother, John P. Egan. He was predeceased by his older brother Thomas M. Egan. He leaves behind his cherished nieces and nephews, Kristina (Cinquegrana) Petrilli and her husband, Daniel, Jessica (Cinquegrana) Algarin and her husband, Andrew, Kelsey Egan, Anthony Cinquegrana, and Nicholas Egan, and several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by his cat, Molly.
His funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11 a.m., in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, R.I. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston, R.I. Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 26, from 5 to 8 pm. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org.
