Mildred I. “Mickey” (Grindle) Smales, 92, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late George H. Smales, Jr.
Born in Marion, Ind., a daughter of the late Dale and Mary (Goodman) Grindle, she had lived in North Providence for 45 years before moving to Cumberland 14 years ago.
Mrs. Smales was a school lunch aide for the State of Rhode Island School Lunch Program for 20 years, retiring in 1978.
She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Cumberland, and a former member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Pawtucket.
She is survived by her loving children, Jayna M. White (Vernon), and Jeffrey H. Smales, both of Cumberland; two beloved grandchildren, Alexandra and Nicholas White; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Gerald Grindle.
Her Requiem Eucharist will be held Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m., in Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 120 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland. Her burial will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, Friday, Jan. 21, 5-7 P.M.
in lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Smales’s memory to Episcopal Charities Fund of RI, 275 North Main St., Providence, RI 02903, would be appreciated.
