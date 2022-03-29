Milford J. Morin, 81, of North Smithfield, died March 26, 2022, in Oakland Grove Nursing and Rehab Center, Woonsocket.
He was the husband of the late Florence (Brouillette) Morin. Born in Madawaska, Maine, he was the son of the late Albert and Edna (Chase) Morin.
In his younger years, Milford worked for various construction companies throughout Connecticut. He was a night shift manager for over 25 years at New York Lunch, Woonsocket, where he made many friends and acquaintances. He later worked for Ocean State Finishing and Moonlight Pizza. Milford enjoyed watching western movies, going to yard sales and flea markets, and coin collecting. He was active in many associations at The Meadows, North Smithfield, where he helped establish their bingo games. Milford was a gentle soul, who was always looking out for others, especially his sisters.
He leaves his brothers, Jerry, Lionel, Adrien, and Norman Morin, all of Woonsocket; his sisters, Rolande Langlois of North Smithfield, Jeannine Baril of Coventry, Conn., and Jacqueline Desrosiers and Tina Desjarlais, both of Woonsocket; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Conrad, Romeo "Bobby" Raymond, and Ronald Morin.
Private arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket; www.holtfuneralhome.com.
