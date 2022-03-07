Morris J. Dumont, 94, of Cumberland, passed away Feb. 22, at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care.
He was the beloved husband of Rosina (Montmarquette) Dumont for 71 years. Born in Cumberland, he was a son of the late Valmore and Adeline (Bousquet) Dumont.
Morris was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a test support engineer for the Raytheon Corporation for 23 years before retiring. He also ran a piano tuning and repair business for over 30 years. Morris was an accomplished violinist and played with the Old Time Fiddlers and the Providence Civic Orchestra. As an avid golfer, he played on several leagues. He was a “do it yourself” type of person and always had many projects at hand.
Besides his wife, he leaves three sons, David Dumont of San Jose, Calif., Donald Dumont of Las Gatos Calif., and Paul Dumont of Portsmouth, R.I.; two daughters, Marianne Hernandez of Tallahassee, Fla., and Suzanne Elsbecker of Warwick, R.I., a sister Yvonne Ponton of Florida; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Dumont, and sisters, Doris Holcomb and Jeannette Larochelle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. John Vianney Church in Cumberland. The family will greet guests at church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland.
Visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
