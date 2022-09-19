Morris Nathanson, born in Providence, R.I., in 1927, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the age of 95.

Mr. Nathanson grew up in Pawtucket, and at the age of 17, enlisted in the Navy, where he served in the Pacific Theater as a medic aboard the LSD Catamount. Mr. Nathanson experienced antisemitism and racism in the Navy, motivating him throughout his life to fight for the equal rights of all. He participated in the Freedom Rides of 1961, Dr. Martin Luther King’s campaigns in Selma and Birmingham, Ala., and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

